WV Treasurer’s Office: Nearly $18M in unclaimed property returned

Staff reports

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Treasurer’s Office set a record in fiscal 2018 by finding the owners of $17.7 million in unclaimed property, state Treasurer John Perdue said.

The fiscal year ended June 30.

Examples of unclaimed property can range from a forgotten utility deposit to a final paycheck. The assets are usually held by a bank or company, which reports the money to the treasurer’s unclaimed property division, according to a release from Perdue’s office.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/wv-treasurer-s-office-nearly-m-in-unclaimed-property-returned/article_0f85d583-6e37-5792-ba94-a7647faf4b09.html

