WV Treasurer’s Office: Nearly $18M in unclaimed property returned
Staff reports
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Treasurer’s Office set a record in fiscal 2018 by finding the owners of $17.7 million in unclaimed property, state Treasurer John Perdue said.
The fiscal year ended June 30.
Examples of unclaimed property can range from a forgotten utility deposit to a final paycheck. The assets are usually held by a bank or company, which reports the money to the treasurer’s unclaimed property division, according to a release from Perdue’s office.
