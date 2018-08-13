WV State University to host NAACP state conference
By LORI KERSEY
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — NAACP members from all over West Virginia will be in Institute this month for the organization’s annual state conference.
The NAACP of West Virginia 2018 State Conference will be Aug. 24 and 25 on the campus of West Virginia State University.
The theme of this year’s event is the same as that of the national NAACP’s convention’s theme, “Defeat Hate — Vote.”
