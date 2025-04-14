WV state corrections head tapped to lead similarly troubled federal Bureau of Prisons

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The head of West Virginia’s state corrections system, long plagued by overcrowding and inmate deaths, has been tapped to lead the agency that manages federal prisons beset by similar issues.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday evening he has picked West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner William “Billy” Marshall III to become the next director of the federal Bureau of Prisons.

The Bureau of Prisons is responsible for the care and custody of more than 150,000 inmates, with over 35,000 employees.

