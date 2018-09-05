WV soldier dies in apparent insider attack in Afghanistan
Staff, wire reports
Charleston Gazette-Mail
KABUL, Afghanistan — A West Virginia soldier lost his life and another service member was wounded in an apparent insider attack on Monday in eastern Afghanistan, the U.S.-led coalition said.
U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Allen Bolyard, a soldier from Thornton, Taylor County, West Virginia, died Monday of wounds sustained from small arms fire, the Army’s Office of the Chief of Public Affairs said in a news release. The incident is under investigation.
“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Command Sgt. Maj. Tim Bolyard. His selflessness and dedication to his country and fellow soldiers always will be remembered,” Security Force Assistance Command Commanding General Brig. Gen. Mark H. Landes said in a news release. “The Bolyard family is in our prayers as we make every effort to honor them in memory of his ultimate sacrifice.”
