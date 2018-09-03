WV SNAP Stretch program doubling, tripling food dollars at farmers markets

Staff reports

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginians benefiting from the state’s SNAP program can double or triple their food dollars at the state’s farmers markets.

The West Virginia Food & Farm Coalition, WVU Extension Family Nutrition SNAP Education, and West Virginia Farmers Market Association recently announced the launch of the “SNAP Stretch” initiative.

A dollar-for-dollar match will be made when a SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, purchase is made at participating farmers markets, roadside stands, and CSAs.

