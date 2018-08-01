WV small business HUBZone certifications on upswing

By FRED PACE

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The number of West Virginia small businesses achieving federal “HUBZone” certification has increased significantly over the past several months, according to George Murray, deputy director of the West Virginia District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

West Virginia HUBZone, or Historically Underutilized Business Zone, certifications have more than doubled in the past 16 months, Murray said in a news release from the Robert C. Byrd Institute in Huntington.

According to the West Virginia District Office of the SBA, the state currently has 38 HUBZone certified businesses. The program began in May 1999 and in June the first business was certified in the state.

