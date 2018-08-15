By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/wv-senators-receive-draft-rules-for-supreme-court-impeachment-trials/article_e50d11a0-3bcf-5a0e-bdd5-e0f458f3ea4f.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail