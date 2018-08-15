WV Senators receive draft rules for Supreme Court impeachment trials
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State senators Tuesday received copies of draft rules for sitting as a Court of Impeachment for the trials of three West Virginia Supreme Court justices, and are scheduled to convene Monday at the Capitol to approve the 10-page document.
“I wish we hadn’t gotten to this point, but we are where we are, and we’re going to do it as fairly as we can,” Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R- Jackson, said Tuesday of the pending impeachment trials.
The House of Delegates on Monday and early Tuesday adopted articles of impeachment against all four sitting justices, but Justice Robin Davis on Tuesday announced her retirement from the court, effective Monday.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/wv-senators-receive-draft-rules-for-supreme-court-impeachment-trials/article_e50d11a0-3bcf-5a0e-bdd5-e0f458f3ea4f.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail