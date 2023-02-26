WV Senate suspends rules, approves personal income tax cut bill

By Roger Adkins, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate voted 33-0 Saturday to approve an amended version of House Bill 2526, which cuts the state’s personal income tax.

The Senate suspended constitutional rules to approve a personal income tax cut bill that had been advanced out of committee only hours earlier.

Lawmakers passed an amended version of House Bill 2526 with a vote of 33-0. There was no discussion, save for an explanation of the bill.

Earlier in the day, the Senate Finance Committee advanced the amended bill during a meeting that lasted only minutes and included minimal discussion.

Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, cast the only vote against suspending constitutional rules requiring a bill to be read on three consecutive days.

When it advanced out of the House of Delegates on Jan. 18, HB 2526 contained Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to reduce the state personal income tax by 50%

over three years. The Senate had previously passed its own plan that called for a 15% cut in personal income tax, along with other property tax reductions.

Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, said the bill approved Saturday was a compromise….

