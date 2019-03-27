WV Secretary of Transportation White pledges to improve state roads
By JESSICA FARRISH
The Register-Herald
BECKLEY, W.Va. — A 21-inch stack of “wish lists” from the 10 West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) district managers was being reviewed Tuesday by Gov. Jim Justice and newly-appointed Secretary of Transportation Byrd White III.
White said managers had submitted their lists — which have more than 14,000 state-owned roadways on it — to DOH in response to Justice’s challenge to district managers on March 20 that they compile a list of all state roadways that need repaired.
Of the roads needing improvement, 1,620 were in Raleigh County, DOH District 10 Manager David Harper reported.
See more from The Register-Herald