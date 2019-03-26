WV Secretary of State gives awards, prepares informational program

By DANYEL VanREENEN

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner gave the Jennings Randolph Award to two high schools in the Eastern Panhandle on Monday, and he discussed his upcoming project to raise awareness of online misinformation campaigns.

Berkeley Springs and Hedgesville High School won the award for successfully registering all eligible voters in the school. Hedgesville High registered 177 and Berkeley Springs High registered 145.

“This is a great way to recognize schools for all their efforts leading to the civic engagement of our young people,” Warner said in an interview Monday at The Journal. “Getting eligible voters of all ages involved and registered so they can take part in the election process is very important.”

