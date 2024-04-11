WV School Building Authority allocates $87M for projects across the state

By Roger Adkins, HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia School Building Authority on Wednesday approved millions in funding for school-improvement projects across the state.

During a 10 a.m. meeting at West Virginia Lottery headquarters, the authority voted to begin allocating $87 million of the $150 million recently approved by Gov. Jim Justice and the state Legislature.

Cabell County Schools was awarded nearly $18 million for two school construction projects.

Superintendent Ryan Saxe said he appreciated the School Building Authority awarding Cabell funding for a new Ona Elementary and a Cabell Midland High School cafeteria expansion.

Receiving $16,910,069 from the School Building Authority to be added to a $2 million commitment from the district for a new Ona Elementary School, Saxe said the new facility could possibly be built on the same site and next to the current elementary school.

“We’ll take a look at the current site and see if the current site is going to be workable, and we’re optimistic that we think it can be. That’s our hope that we can put it at the current site,” he said. “There’s definitely some logistics that needs to be worked out but that’s why we hire the experts, the engineers, the architects, to be able to help us walk through what is possible.”

