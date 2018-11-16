Latest News:
WV public school enrollment drops nearly 4,900 after entry age change

By RYAN QUINN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Schools Superintendent Steve Paine announced Thursday that prekindergarten to 12th-grade enrollment has dropped 4,858 students from last school year, including a 544-student drop in Kanawha County.

Statewide enrollment is now about 270,600. A Kanawha spokeswoman said Thursday the county’s drop was only 463, and it’s unclear what the discrepancy is.

The statewide reduction, the largest one-year enrollment drop since 2000-01, will likely reduce statewide school funding next year by millions of dollars, if lawmakers don’t change the school aid funding formula.

