WV public school enrollment drops nearly 4,900 after entry age change
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Schools Superintendent Steve Paine announced Thursday that prekindergarten to 12th-grade enrollment has dropped 4,858 students from last school year, including a 544-student drop in Kanawha County.
Statewide enrollment is now about 270,600. A Kanawha spokeswoman said Thursday the county’s drop was only 463, and it’s unclear what the discrepancy is.
The statewide reduction, the largest one-year enrollment drop since 2000-01, will likely reduce statewide school funding next year by millions of dollars, if lawmakers don’t change the school aid funding formula.
