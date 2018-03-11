WV Press newspaper contest coordinator available to help with entry deadline issues

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Press Association Newspaper Contest Coordinator Dalton Walker encourages newspaper staff members who had issues or problems or did not finish contest entries by the March 9 deadline contact him on Monday or Tuesday.

Newspapers can send entry payment to the WVPA this week, Walker said, adding that site remains open to allow for those last-minute issues.

You can reach Walker at dwalker@wvpress.getboho.com or 304-539-3475 (cell) or 304-342-1011 (office) with questions or issues. Send payment to the West Virginia Press Association office at 3422 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV 25302 or call to make a payment using a credit card.

Walker’s earlier notes on the contest are below:

Publishers, Editors, Advertising Directors, and Newspaper Staff,

It’s time for your newspaper’s hard work and creativity to be recognized. The WVPA’s 2018 Advertising and Editorial Contests begin soon. The ACES contest site, hosted by the Illinois Press Association, will launch and be ready for entry submissions on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. All entries must have been published between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2017, by a W. Va. newspaper of general interest and in good standing with the WVPA.

In an effort to improve the overall experience of this year’s contest and future contests, the WVPA has extended the submission deadlines. With the contest site opening earlier in January and accepting entries until Friday, March 9, 2018, newspapers will have twice the amount of time to submit entries. This will allow everyone more time in selecting entries.

Individual winners receiving credit makes the annual contest more meaningful for everyone one involved. It is important to the WVPA that the person or persons MOST responsible for an individual work be recognized. Please, if possible, avoid giving credit for an entry to “Staff” unless more than three individuals were involved in its creation.

The WVPA works to keep the annual Advertising and Editorial contests fair for all newspapers. To do so, we ask participants to carefully read over and follow all the rules of these contests.

Note: The rules listed below have not been changed for this year’s contest. This serves only as a reminder of a few of the contest rules and guidelines that have been overlooked in years past.

Advertising Contest:

The same individual entry may be submitted in only one category. For example, the same advertisement may not be entered in “Best Political Ad” and “Best Color Ad”. However, individual advertising entries can be included in the categories of “Best Special Section” “Best Theme Pages”, “Best Classified Section” and “Best Promotional Campaign”.

All entries must be the original work of an employee of the eligible newspaper except for “Best Agency Ad”. The Agency name must be included with entries for Best Agency Ad.

be included with entries for Best Agency Ad. Entries using a URL must include login information if the website has a paywall. The login and password need to be provided in the explanation box for each URL entry. Entries failing to provide login information, or a working URL will not be judged.

Entries found in violation of these rules will be subject to disqualification. Violators will not receive a refund for disqualified entries. Along with this letter, a full list of rules and category descriptions will be provided.

Editorial Contest:

The same individual entry may be submitted in only one category. For example, the same piece may not be entered in “Best Feature Story” and “Best Written News Story.” However, any story, feature article, editorial etc. may be entered in the appropriate category even if it is contained in entries for “Best Single Issue” or “Best Special Section”.

Syndicated columns are not eligible for individual awards but may be included as part of an entry for “Best Single Issue” or “Best Special Section.”

Entries Using a URL must include login information if the website has a paywall. The login and password need to be provided in the explanation box for each URL entry. Entries failing to provide login information, or a working URL will not be judged.

Entries found in violation of these rules will be subject to disqualification. Violators will not receive a refund for disqualified entries. Along with this letter, a full list of rules and category descriptions will be provided.

The WVPA is happy to introduce two new categories to this year’s contest. These categories put a spotlight on legal ads in newspapers and the public’s access and understanding of them. We encourage our newspapers to participate in these new categories. Individual awards will be presented to winners, but no General Excellence points will be awarded during the first year.

ADVERTISING:

“Best Promotion of Public Notice” — will recognize excellence in advertising in any form that attracts the readers’ attention and promotes the presence of public notice advertising (legal advertising) in the newspaper. The ads can be print or online but must promote the presence of public notice in newspapers. The advertisements can include information or elements from a national organization but must be primarily local design. Placing your logo on a national newspaper week ad would not qualify.

EDITORIAL:

“Reporting Generated from Public Notice” — Will recognize excellence in journalism that clearly demonstrates the value of public notices in keeping the public informed and/or generates reader interest in public notices and government activities. This category focuses on the role that a required public notice played in generating articles and/or editorials and service to the public. This category is limited to three entries per newspaper. Each entry can include up to five parts, consisting of a mix of articles, editorials and illustrations. Please include a cover letter of no more than 300 words summarizing the entry.

The Annual Advertising and Editorial contests offer a valuable opportunity for W. Va. newspapers to show off their best work and serve as a level playing field for friendly competition and idea sharing. It is the WVPA’s hope that every year we see the W. Va. newspaper industry grow as whole and continue to produce fresh, creative ideas. We believe annual contest such as ours play an important role in that growth. The WVPA will do its best to see these contests are operated fairly and are as enjoyable as possible for all involved.

For questions or additional information regarding the 2018 Advertising and Editorial contests, please contact Dalton Walker, WVPA Contest Coordinator, at 304-342-1011 or dwalker@wvpress.getboho.com.

You can also contact Don Smith, 304-550-0454, or donsmith@wvpress.getboho.com for assistance.