WV Press Legislative Breakfast set for 7:30 a.m. Thursday, at Culture Center at Capitol Complex

Annual Media Social tonight at Embassy Suites in Charleston, 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

WV Press Association Release

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association’s annual Legislative Breakfast is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Culture Center at the Capitol Complex. The Legislative Breakfast provides a mid-session update on bills and action at the legislature.

Again this year, WV Press will host a Media Social the evening before the breakfast: Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Embassy Suites in Charleston. This causal networking event has no presentations – just conversation and refreshments – and is from 5:30 p.m until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020:

MEDIA SOCIAL at Embassy Suites in Charleston — The evening prior to the breakfast, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, the WVPA hosts a media social to provide a relaxing mixer for those arriving the night before the legislative breakfast. It’s an informal and relaxed opportunity to meet and talk with newspaper representatives, legislators and business leaders. The is no program, just conversation and refreshments.

WHERE: Embassy Suites, 300 Court Street, Charleston, WV 25301

WHEN: Media Social on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 – 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020:

LEGISLATIVE BREAKFAST at the West Virginia Culture Center at the Capitol — On Thursday, Feb. 6, the West Virginia Press invites, media, legislators and guests to a morning update on legislative issues. Learn about key topics and bills in the current session directly from legislative leaders.

WHERE: Cultural Center at the Capitol Complex, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25305

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

7:45-9 a.m.: Legislative Panel — Breakfast (coffee and breakfast are available as early as 7 a.m.) and introduction of legislative leaders for presentations. Gain understanding of the possible impact of current issues during the business panel discussion.

19th Amendment — An update on plans for West Virginia’s centennial celebration of passage of 19th Amendment and women’s right to vote

9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Informative Panels: West Virginia’s Aging Concern – A look at caregiver issues, care-giving facilities and the options, improvements and opportunities for aging West Virginians.

Panels will be presented by the WVPA and moderated by Don Smith, executive director.