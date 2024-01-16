WV Legislature: Bills moving on include arming of school guards, wildlife license autorenewal

By Roger Adkins, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With lawmakers now in the second week of the 2024 legislative session, several proposed bills have cleared three readings in the Senate and have moved to the House of Delegates.

Here are explanations of some of those bills.

Senate Bill 143 SB 143 aims to enhance safety in public schools through the creation of the West Virginia Guardian Program, which would allow county boards of education to provide public safety and security on school grounds by hiring independent contractors, such as:

Honorably discharged veterans.

Former state troopers.

Former deputy sheriffs.

Former federal law-enforcement officers.

According to the text of the bill, a West Virginia Guardian, despite carrying a concealed weapon, would not be considered law enforcement and could not make arrests. The role would be strictly focused on providing public safety and security to protect students, faculty and staff from various threats on school grounds, according to the bill.

To participate in the program, applicants must meet specific criteria, including:

U.S. and state citizenship.

High school diploma or GED.

Meet concealed carry permit requirements.

Complete training courses and examinations, including the Law Enforcement Professional Standards program and a fitness-for-duty examination.

