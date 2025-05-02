WV law enforcement preps for statewide peer support network

By Ashley Perham, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — This week, Charleston police officers have been undergoing training that could save careers and even families, Cpl. Adam Lindell said.

About 10 Charleston officers and members of other local agencies are taking a peer support class offered by the Law Enforcement Alliance For Peer Support, or LEAPS.

Throughout the four-day class, attendees learn how they can be a support system for fellow police officers who have responded to traumatic situations. Eventually, LEAPS hopes to connect police agencies across the state into a peer support network.

The need

Instructor Tom Rutledge, a retired Mississippi law enforcement officer, said these networks have already been set up in several states across the country.

