WV Kids Count to release series of briefs

By LINDSAY FLEMING

The Dominion Post

Christopher Plein, co-author of the issues brief and Eberly Family Professor for outstanding Public Service at WVU, talks about the issues of the state of children and families in West Virginia.
(Dominion Post photo)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.  — The adage, “If you build it, they will come,” does not necessarily apply to public policy.

That’s according to Christopher Plein, Eberly  Family Professor for Outstanding Public Service at WVU, who co-authored the second in a series of six issue briefs on the well-being of children and families in West Virginia.

“Deciding on public policy is difficult enough,” he said at a press conference Monday, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. “The real challenges come in the implementation of that policy and realizing that when you announce a new program, even something like the children’s health insurance program, it’s a long struggle to get the word out and get people involved.”

Read the entire article: https://www.dominionpost.com/2018/04/24/wv-kids-count-to-release-series-of-briefs/

