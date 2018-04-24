By LINDSAY FLEMING

The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The adage, “If you build it, they will come,” does not necessarily apply to public policy.

That’s according to Christopher Plein, Eberly Family Professor for Outstanding Public Service at WVU, who co-authored the second in a series of six issue briefs on the well-being of children and families in West Virginia.

“Deciding on public policy is difficult enough,” he said at a press conference Monday, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. “The real challenges come in the implementation of that policy and realizing that when you announce a new program, even something like the children’s health insurance program, it’s a long struggle to get the word out and get people involved.”

Read the entire article: https://www.dominionpost.com/2018/04/24/wv-kids-count-to-release-series-of-briefs/

