WV House Minority Leader calls for investigation of overbids on DOH project
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Democratic leader in the West Virginia House of Delegates wants to know if the Justice administration deliberately underestimated project costs to promote the “Roads to Prosperity” bond referendum last October.
“It’s certainly an issue worth exploring, and it’s an issue to which the public is entitled to an answer,” House Minority Leader Tim Miley, D-Harrison, said after bids for the first “big-ticket” Roads to Prosperity project, on Interstate 70 in Wheeling, came in more than $100 million over original estimates.
Miley questions whether Gov. Jim Justice’s administration intentionally underestimated project costs to provide voters with an overly long list of statewide projects to be funded with road bonds, or whether Division of Highways officials were not competent in estimating project costs.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/house-minority-leader-calls-for-investigation-of-overbids-on-doh/article_8901f016-086a-5079-9a40-8dbbeb338a28.html
