WV House judiciary introduces articles of impeachment against all Supreme Court justices
By LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday introduced articles of impeachment against all four sitting state Supreme Court justices.
“It’s a sad day, and it certainly isn’t a cause for celebration,” Chairman John Shott told the committee.
The articles of impeachment come on the eighth day of hearings in the House Judiciary. The hearings have focused on the hundreds of thousands of dollars spent renovating the Supreme Court offices and other uses of state property and funds.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/cops_and_courts/wv-house-judiciary-introduces-articles-of-impeachment-against-all-supreme/article_f4795b83-ba20-5ac8-a267-aeb4b10060fa.html
