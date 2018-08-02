WV House Dems draft articles of impeachment against Loughry
By LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Democrats on the House of Delegates Judiciary Committee have drafted articles of impeachment against West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry.
The nine Democrat delegates on the committee on Wednesday released their draft of articles of impeachment, charging Loughry with corruption, incompetence, gross immorality, neglect of duty and high crimes and misdemeanors.
In a news release, the committee’s minority chairwoman, Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, said there is more than enough evidence to impeach Loughry, and there is nothing to prevent the committee from continuing to pursue information about other justices if the articles against Loughry are adopted.
