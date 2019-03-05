WV governor Justice chides Legislature, touts revenue increase
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In what was part celebration and part lecture, Gov. Jim Justice on Monday touted February revenue collection that exceeded estimates by $12.2 million, and found time to criticize the West Virginia Legislature for recent incidents that have cast the state in a negative light.
“We’ve got a lot of really good things going on in West Virginia, and we need to stop blowing our own legs off and becoming a national story,” Justice said of national news coverage of a blowup in the House of Delegates on Friday, when Democratic delegates objected to an anti-Muslim display in the House rotunda on West Virginia GOP Day at the Capitol.
“We’ve worked too hard to have goodness, and we’ve got goodness, and when we become a national story in a negative way, it will either drive more people away or keep more people from coming, and that’s no good,” he said.
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail