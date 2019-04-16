WV Gov. Justice re-election campaign mostly idle in first quarter
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice’s re-election campaign didn’t raise any money in its first months of existence, according to a campaign finance report with the Secretary of State’s Office.
The campaign didn’t spend any money, either, indicating it had no staff on payroll. It did, however, rack up about $17,000 in debts since Justice’s Jan. 7 re-election announcement.
His filing with the secretary of state lists unpaid bills that include $5,000 to a White Sulphur Springs flower shop with a location in The Greenbrier resort, and about $2,600 to the Justice-owned resort itself, both from Jan. 7; and $10,000 to a Washington, D.C.-area consulting firm in March.
