WV Gov. Justice names friend, employee as acting transportation secretary

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The person taking the place of Tom Smith, the recently fired secretary of the Department of Transportation, is a friend, a former employee and a campaign donor to Gov. Jim Justice.

During a press conference Wednesday to announce additional funding for secondary road maintenance, Justice announced Byrd White will serve as the acting transportation secretary to replace Smith, who was fired Sunday.

“I’ve got a really good friend,” Justice said about White. “He worked for us a long time ago. I’ve got a lot of confidence in him. He’s super smart. He’s just on his game. He knows what in the dickens is going on all the time. He’ll work until the cows come home.”