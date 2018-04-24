WV Gov. Justice issues third executive order targeting regulation
By KATE MISHKIN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After issuing two executive orders establishing regulatory reform and a regulatory moratorium earlier this year, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a third order he says will speed up economic development in West Virginia.
The executive order, or the “Expediting Permitting Process,” targets the state’s process of reviewing permit applications for industry, business and economic development projects. He signed it Monday.
The goal is to step back from over-regulation and “provide security and certainty to job creators who are considering investing in West Virginia,” the executive order states.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/wv-gov-justice-issues-third-executive-order-targeting-regulation/article_0e2d0c90-7b12-57a3-a7e7-f78fe0866bd8.html
