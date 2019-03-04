WV faith leaders condemn anti-Muslim display, and the bills that came before it

By ERIN BECK

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Less than a month before a representative of an anti-Muslim group set up a display Friday in the West Virginia Capitol, three local leaders from the major Western religions — Judaism, Islam and Christianity — sat together in a committee room at that Capitol in opposition to a bill.

The Capitol building was heated on Friday. A woman from an anti-Muslim organization set up a display, with a poster suggesting that a Minnesota Congresswoman who came to the country as a refugee shouldn’t be serving. A Marion County delegate kicked open a door, injuring a doorkeeper. A sergeant at arms resigned, after another delegate accused her of saying “all Muslims are terrorists.”

But things have been headed this way for quite a while.

