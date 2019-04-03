WV DOH employees file grievances over failure to update pay grades

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 270 Division of Highways employees have filed a mass personnel grievance over what they believe is the division’s lack of progress in complying with a 2017 law intended to make the division’s pay schedules more competitive with the private sector and other state highways systems, state Public Employees Union Local UE 170 field organizer Gordon Simmons confirmed Tuesday.

In special session in 2017, the Legislature passed a governor’s bill intended to address high turnover and high vacancy rates in Highways by directing the division to revamp its hiring process and to rewrite job classifications to improve pay grades.

The legislation states: “The Division of Highways has long had difficulty filling positions which are essential to constructing and maintaining the state’s highways and bridges. The Legislature finds that the hiring and retention processes of the division must be streamlined to effectively and efficiently meet personnel needs while still affording applicants and employees the due process protections of classified service.”

