WV Department of Environmental Protection investigating discolored water discharged from abandoned mine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An office of the state’s Department of Environmental Protection launched an investigation over the weekend into black water discharging from an abandoned mine.

The discharge appears to have originated near the Helen community of Raleigh County, according to a release from the department. The Office of Abandoned Mine Lands and Reclamation is investigating.

The receiving stream is Berry Branch of Winding Gulf, according to the release, and the discoloration has been seen in the Guyandotte River downstream to the community of Allen Junction — approximately seven miles from the point of origin.

