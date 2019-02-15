WV coal mine operator ordered to pay nearly $1.5 million in back wages, damages in district court ruling

NCWV Media

PRINCETON, W.Va. — A company that operates coal mines in Southern West Virginia has been ordered in a U.S. District Court ruling to pay a total of almost $1.5 million in back wages and damages for violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found that Princeton-based XMV Inc. — which operates three underground coal mines — violated the overtime provisions of the act, according to a release from the department.

XMV will be required to pay $717,514 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages to 214 employees.

