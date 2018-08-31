WV Business Summit: Sabato opines on whether Trump will weigh down or lift Morrisey in senate bid
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — A well-known political analyst offered two depictions of the same president Thursday: one of his behavior weighing Republicans down in the midterms and one of his unrelenting popularity.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is gambling on the latter.
As attorney general and U.S. Senate candidate, Morrisey addressed the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s an- nual business summit at The Greenbrier resort Thursday, before Larry Sabato, a political analyst who oversees the online newsletter Sabato’s Crystal Ball, offered a look at the midterm elections at large.
