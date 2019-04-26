WV Biosciences Summit highlights new tech, treatments

By CONOR GRIFFITH

NCWV Media

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Whether it’s new imaging technology, advanced cancer research or another innovation, ways the Mountain State, its resources and its people can further the biosicence sector were explored in Morgantown Thursday.

Dr. Brett Hall, keynote speaker for the ninth annual West Virginia Bioscience Summit, gave an overview of the biosector and how it’s being shaped.

“A big driver for this is we’re living longer,” he said. “And as you live longer, you run into trouble.”

Read the entire article

See more from NCWV Media