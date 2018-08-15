HD Media

The Logan Banner

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Bar Association’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Tessa White as the organization’s executive director. She replaces Pryce Haynes, who was the organization’s executive director for 18 years.

The WVBA is the voluntary nonprofit membership association for West Virginia’s legal profession, including attorneys, judges, legal assistants, law students and other individuals associated with the legal community.

White is an instructor in the Accountancy and Legal Environment Division at Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business, where she teaches accounting and tax courses.

Read the entire article: http://www.loganbanner.com/news/wv-bar-association-announces-new-executive-director/article_d0fe7841-659d-5be8-8280-9457842669c2.html

See more from The Logan Banner