WV Attorney General’s Office eliminating division, 10 employees affected
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.V.a — On Monday, the Division of Employment Programs and Workers’ Compensation Defense in the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office will shut down, eliminating 10 full-time positions, as the state Insurance Commission is severing a long-term contract with the office.
Insurance Commissioner Allen McVey said Thursday that privatization of Workers’ Compensation in 2006 has resulted in a steep decline in claims and protests that require litigation.
“We’ve had such a reduction in claims and protests that we felt we didn’t need essentially a law firm to represent us anymore,” he said.
