Wreck causes power outage

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

BUCKHANNON — A motor vehicle accident on the Old Elkins Road caused a power outage in Upshur County early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to an accident involving a Ford F-150 pickup truck on the Old Elkins Road close to Waughs Custom Cutting according to a post on the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

A police investigation determined that the suspect’s vehicle exited the roadway at a high rate of speed, struck a tree, multiple mailboxes, a chain-link fence and gate, and a power pole, before coming to rest on hanging power lines of a Mon Power electric pole, the release states.

The post says that the crash caused a power outage in the area and the driver was identified as Joshua Paul Woods, who allegedly admitted to police that he had consumed a 12-pack of alcoholic beverages. Being under the influence of alcohol, Woods was exhibiting extremely slurred speech, according to the release. He was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital for injuries resulting from the accident.

