West Virginia AFL-CIO’s annual Workers Memorial Day observed in Mannington
By ERIC HRIN
Times West Virginian
MANNINGTON, W.Va. — One by one, the names of West Virginians who lost their lives on the job last year were read.
With each name, a bell was rung.
A solemn remembrance, it was part of the 30th observance of the West Virginia AFL-CIO’s annual Workers Memorial Day at the Farmington No. 9 Mine Disaster Memorial in Mannington to honor the 22 West Virginians who lives were lost at work in 2018.
See more from the Times West Virginian