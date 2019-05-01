Latest News:
West Virginia AFL-CIO’s annual Workers Memorial Day observed in Mannington

By ERIC HRIN

Times West Virginian

MANNINGTON — One by one, the names of West Virginians who lost their lives on the job last year were read.
With each name, a bell was rung.
A solemn remembrance, it was part of the 30th observance of the West Virginia AFL-CIO’s annual Workers Memorial Day at the Farmington No. 9 Mine Disaster Memorial in Mannington to honor the ­­22 West Virginians who lives were lost at work in 2018.
(Times West Virginian photo by Eric Hrin)

