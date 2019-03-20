‘Words matter’: After Christchurch, New Zealand attacks, WV religious community responds
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After 50 people were slain in two mosques halfway around the world Friday, about 125 people gathered at the Islamic Association of West Virginia on Tuesday to muster the closest thing to the opposite.
Religious leaders from across the faith spectrum, two local politicians and others addressed the crowd Tuesday.
They all spoke in solidarity with the 50 dead and the 50 injured after the Christchurch terror attacks in New Zealand.
