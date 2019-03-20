Latest News:
By March 20, 2019 Read More →

‘Words matter’: After Christchurch, New Zealand attacks, WV religious community responds

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Between 100-150 people crowded into the Islamic Association of West Virginia in South Charleston on Tuesday to hear Islamic Association Vice President Ibtesam Barazi and other local faith leaders speak at a memorial service in remembrance of those whose lives were lost in the terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Craig Hudson)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After 50 people were slain in two mosques halfway around the world Friday, about 125 people gathered at the Islamic Association of West Virginia on Tuesday to muster the closest thing to the opposite.

Religious leaders from across the faith spectrum, two local politicians and others addressed the crowd Tuesday.

They all spoke in solidarity with the 50 dead and the 50 injured after the Christchurch terror attacks in New Zealand.

Read the entire article

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.