Latest News:
By April 16, 2019 Read More →

Woody Thrasher to challenge former boss Justice in GOP gubernatorial primary

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mai

Then-West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher speaks at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s 81st annual Meeting & Business Summit.
(Gazette-Mail file photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Within a year of being forced out from the governor’s cabinet, the former Secretary of Commerce is mounting a primary challenge against his old boss.

Henry “Woody” Thrasher launched a campaign website detailing his plans before one of two scheduled media events Tuesday.

“The reasons I’m running are simple. We need real leadership to bring jobs to West Virginia, and we need to follow President Trump’s lead to improve our economy and drain the Charleston swamp,” the site states. “I built my business by working on it 70 hours a week, and as governor I will have just one responsibility — the well-being of our state and our people.”

Read the entire article

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.