Woody Thrasher to challenge former boss Justice in GOP gubernatorial primary
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mai
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Within a year of being forced out from the governor’s cabinet, the former Secretary of Commerce is mounting a primary challenge against his old boss.
Henry “Woody” Thrasher launched a campaign website detailing his plans before one of two scheduled media events Tuesday.
“The reasons I’m running are simple. We need real leadership to bring jobs to West Virginia, and we need to follow President Trump’s lead to improve our economy and drain the Charleston swamp,” the site states. “I built my business by working on it 70 hours a week, and as governor I will have just one responsibility — the well-being of our state and our people.”
