Wood County GOP dinner feeds battle between West Virginia candidates Morrisey, Blankenship

By JEFFREY SAULTON

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Thursday’s Wood County GOP Reagan Day Dinner ended with a bang when two of the candidates for the U.S. Senate launched into a debate concerning advertising in the campaign.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and former coal executive Don Blankenship traded shots over the truthfulness in their ads. Morrisey was not expected to attend the dinner since he was in Greenbrier County with President Donald Trump, who was making his fourth visit to West Virginia. Also speaking were U.S. Senate candidates Tom Willis and Jack Newbrough and representatives for U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-West Virginia 3rd District, and Bo Copley.

Read the entire article and watch video: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2018/04/wood-county-gop-dinner-feeds-battle-between-morrisey-blankenship/

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel