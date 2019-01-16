‘Women’s Wave’ march set for Saturday in Charleston at noon

By JESSICA FARRISH

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Beckley women and men are headed to Charleston for the “Women’s Wave,” a march marking the two-year anniversary of the national Women’s March in Washington D.C., the largest one-day protest in American history.

The event is sponsored by Women’s March West Virginia, the state arm of the national Women’s March.

Carol Workman, secretary of the state group who is also an officer of the Beckley group, said members of the Women’s March groups in Lewisburg and Mercer County will be participating.

Danielle Stewart, a transgender woman who serves on the Beckley Human Rights Commission and Fairness West Virginia, a state LGBTQ advocacy group, will be a speaker, Workman reported.

Read the entire article

See more from The Register-Herald