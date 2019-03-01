Women’s History Month celebration set at West Virginia Capitol

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Women’s History Month will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. today in the Governor’s Reception Room at the Capitol in Charleston.

The event is sponsored by the West Virginia Women’s Commission and the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs. Remarks will be made by Cathy Justice, wife of Gov. Jim Justice, a reading of the proclamation issued by Justice declaring March as Women’s History Month in West Virginia and poetry written and performed by Crystal Good.

“The impact of great West Virginia women is undeniable and can be seen and felt in every aspect of modern life,” said Jill Upson, executive director of the minority affairs office. “I call on all West Virginians to pause and reflect on the numerous contributions of women as we celebrate and remember the integral role of women in our history during Women’s History Month.”