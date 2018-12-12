Women take lead in West Virginia House of Delegates
By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS
The Parkersburg News and Sentinel
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates will have a new majority leader going into the 2019 legislative session — the first woman to ever hold the role.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, named Del. Amy Summers, R-Taylor, as majority leader, representing the Republican caucus in the House. The majority leader position is the third most powerful position in the House, with only the House speaker and speaker pro tempore positions being higher.
“Having worked with Amy the past four years on the Judiciary Committee, I’ve seen firsthand the reasoning and tenacity that will help her excel as Majority Leader,”Hanshaw said.
