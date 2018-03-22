Without federal funding, study on health effects of mountaintop removal ends in West Virginia
By KATE MISHKIN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After Trump administration officials ordered a halt to a study on the health effects of mountaintop removal last fall, the study’s committee has been released, effectively terminating the project.
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine’s study would have looked at the health effects on residents who live near mountaintop removal coal-mining sites. It was put on hold when the Department of the Interior’s Office of Surface Mining announced that it was reviewing grants and agreements that would cost more than $100,000.
The OSM previously had committed at least $1 million to the study, called “Potential Human Health Effects of Surface Coal Mining Operations in Central Appalachia.”
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/health/without-federal-funding-study-on-health-effects-of-mountaintop-removal/article_24a6d16a-faee-59c9-a44b-e1be9494c0ad.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail