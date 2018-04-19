With West Virginia primary weeks away, Blankenship seeks to have conviction thrown out
By KEN WARD JR.
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON,W.Va. — Less than three weeks before West Virginia’s primary election, former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship on Wednesday asked a federal judge to throw out his criminal mine safety conviction.
His lawyers raised in court the same complaints about that conviction that are the focus of Blankenship’s campaign to win the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.
In a motion that Blankenship’s campaign has been telegraphing for weeks, a new team of attorneys than those who handled his trial argue that federal prosecutors and the U.S. Labor Department did not turn over hundreds of pages of documents that would have been helpful to the defense in the case brought against Blankenship following the April 2010 explosion that killed 29 miners at Massey’s Upper Big Branch Mine, in Raleigh County.
