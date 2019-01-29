With subzero temperatures comes danger for animals

By SCOTT McCLOSKEY

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — As Old Man Winter prepares to deliver more snow and temperatures below zero in the coming days, area pet owners should keep several simple tips in mind to ensure the well-being and safety of their furry friends through the winter season.

Dr. James Radcliffe of Town and Country Animal Hospital in Mount Olivet said pets can be adversely affected if they are exposed to below freezing temperatures for long periods of time — especially puppies, smaller breeds and older dogs. He said while frostbite can happen in temperatures below 32 degrees, it becomes a real threat when temperatures dip below 20 degrees. He advises to keep walks with your animal to 10 to 15 minutes at most when temperatures drop below 20 degrees. He said a dog’s paws, ears, and tail can get frostbite very quickly.

