Wirt, Doddridge show population growth in Mid Ohio Valley

By JEFFREY SAULTON

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Doddridge and Wirt are the only two counties in the Mid-Ohio Valley that gained population from 2010-2017, according to the U.S. Census.

And to pin it down even further, according to census.gov/data/datasets/2017/demo/popest/counties-total, only Wirt gained population from 2016 to 2017, going from an estimated 5,770 in 2016 to 5,794 for a growth of 0.4 percent and an increase of 24 residents. Doddridge was estimated to have dropped from 8,583 to 8,560, a loss of 23 people, or 0.3 percent.

