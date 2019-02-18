Latest News:
By February 18, 2019 Read More →

Winter Blues Farmers Market draws hundreds for West Virginia agriculture businesses

By CAITY COYNE

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Veteran beekeeper Ed Forney, of Berkeley County, holds up a jar of his wildflower honey for customer Eric Reinerth, of Charleston, at the Winter Blues Farmers Market on Saturday.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Chris Dorst)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Farmers and vendors from around the state gathered at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Saturday, selling everything from apples and corn to honey, jams and even bees, as part of the annual Winter Blues Farmers Market.

Sponsored by the Department of Agriculture, Saturday marked the market’s 11th year in Charleston, and hundreds arrived from all over to buy locally produced goods.

“I come down every year. I love to look around and see what’s new and what’s back, and restock,” said Janet Chittum, who lives in Fairmont.

Read the entire article

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.