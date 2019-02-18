Winter Blues Farmers Market draws hundreds for West Virginia agriculture businesses
By CAITY COYNE
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Farmers and vendors from around the state gathered at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Saturday, selling everything from apples and corn to honey, jams and even bees, as part of the annual Winter Blues Farmers Market.
Sponsored by the Department of Agriculture, Saturday marked the market’s 11th year in Charleston, and hundreds arrived from all over to buy locally produced goods.
“I come down every year. I love to look around and see what’s new and what’s back, and restock,” said Janet Chittum, who lives in Fairmont.
