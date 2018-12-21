Winter begins today with the Winter Solstice

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Winter has officially begun.

The winter solstice, or the shortest day of the year, takes place today and will see the sun rise later and set earlier than it has throughout the entire year. A meteorologist from AccuWeather explained the phenomenon and described what West Virginians will be seeing today.

“The winter solstice is a point of the shortest day of the year,” Paul Walker, a senior meteorologist for AccuWeather, said. “The sun is going to be at its lowest point in the sky in the winter solstice.”

