Latest News:
By December 21, 2018 Read More →

Winter begins today with the Winter Solstice

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

These pedestrians walking the sidewalks of Adams Street on Thursday will probably need their umbrellas today and tomorrow as well, when a meteorologist predicted the rain will continue and potentially turn to snow.
(Times West Virginian photo by Tammy Shriver)

FAIRMONT, W.Va.  — Winter has officially begun.

The winter solstice, or the shortest day of the year, takes place today and will see the sun rise later and set earlier than it has throughout the entire year. A meteorologist from AccuWeather explained the phenomenon and described what West Virginians will be seeing today.

“The winter solstice is a point of the shortest day of the year,” Paul Walker, a senior meteorologist for AccuWeather, said. “The sun is going to be at its lowest point in the sky in the winter solstice.”

Read the entire article

See more from the Times West Virginian

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.