Winds cause thousands of power outages; more than 8,000 NCWV customers without service

By STEVEN BAUBLITZ

NCWV Media

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — More than 8,000 customers are still without power after howling winds made their way through North Central West Virginia beginning Sunday afternoon.

First Energy spokesman Jeff Straight said that within the Mon Power service area — which is all of West Virginia minus the eastern panhandle — 33,000 customers are without power.

“The massive wind storm caused a lot of damage to poles, cross arms, and trees fell on the lines,” he said. “There was a tremendous amount of damage.”

