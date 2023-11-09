Wilson to retire from West Virginia Board of Education

By Steven Allen Adams, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dr. James S. Wilson, a former member and president of the Marshall County Board of Education, is retiring from the West Virginia Board of Education as his term expires.

State Board of Education President Paul Hardesty announced Wilson’s retirement during Wednesday’s monthly board meeting in Charleston.

“I’ve had the pleasure of serving with this man for a couple years,” Hardesty said. “He is a consummate gentleman who cares about children. We love you … we appreciate you. We appreciate your family and your service to this board, to the State of West Virginia. You’re a good egg. It’s been a pleasure to serve with you, Dr. Wilson.”

Wilson was appointed for a nine-year term to the state Board of Education in 2015 by former Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin. His term ended on Nov. 4.

Wilson also served on the School Building Authority beginning in 2016. Wilson said he will continue to serve on the board until a new appointment is made by Gov. Jim Justice.

“It’s been a delight,” Wilson said. “I thank you all for your support. I’ve enjoyed it. And I will serve until placement is named.”

