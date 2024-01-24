Williamstown’s Alyssa Sauro selected Gatorade’s top West Virginia runner

By Kerry Patrick, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. – Quite the honor was bestowed upon Williamstown junior Alyssa Sauro on Monday.

The junior became the first student-athlete from the school to be recognized as Gatorade’s top athlete in his or her chosen sport for the state of West Virginia.

The award is based on Sauro’s performance at last fall’s state cross country meet where she turned in the fastest time of any female regardless of class.

Sauro’s selection follows a span of four years where a runner from Morgantown held the title, including Irene Riggs (2020-23) and Leah Hatcher (2019-20).

“This award has definitely crossed my mind,” Sauro said. “I have always looked up to people who have won the award. It’s such a huge honor.”

