Williamson, W.Va., hosting inaugural Off-Road Expo on March 28

By JARRID McCORMICK HD Media

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Local outdoor enthusiasts will want to mark their calendars as plans were recently announced to host the city’s first Off-Road Expo at the Williamson Fieldhouse.

The event, which is being hosted by the Tug Valley Area CVB in conjunction with Williamson Parks and Recreation, is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 28.

Tug Valley Area CVB Executive Director Wes Wilson said the event will draw more attention to an area that continues to embrace the off-road industry and the ever-growing Hatfield-McCoy Trails.

“Seeing our area and city come together as we fully embrace trail tourism makes this event so exciting,” Wilson said. “While the Hatfield-McCoy Trails have linked into Williamson for nearly 20 years now, we’re finally starting to see a culture change of business owners and residents work on ways to make us truly the gateway to the trail system.

“We have so much momentum with the spring season coming upon us, and the Tug Valley Area CVB felt like this was the perfect time to try a new event that would catapult us into Dirt Days later in April (23-26),” he said. “Our CVB is also excited to be working and partnering with the Williamson Parks & Recreation to create events that showcase the wonderful venues they have available for folks to use.” …

